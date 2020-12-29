AAP to provide free Wi-Fi to protesting farmers

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced free Wi-Fi facility to farmers protesting against the Centre’s ‘black’ agriculture laws at Singhu border, Delhi.

It said this would help them address the problem of Internet, so that they can respond to the anti-struggle campaigners.

The announcement was made virtually by AAP Punjab co-in charge and MLA Raghav Chadha.

Chadha said the party was working as a ‘sevadar’ to provide facilities to the benefactors of the country during the agitation.

He said it was decided by AAP’s National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to install Wi-Fi hotspots to help farmers make video calls and connect with family members back home.

He said the party had taken this decision keeping in view the fact that farmers sitting hundreds of miles away from their homes were finding it difficult to communicate with their families.

“A person needs bread, clothes and a house to live a respectable life. But now the Internet has also been added to it. We want the farmers to stay in touch with their families,” Chadha said.

He said the party had identified a few places and the signal would be within 100 metres of the Wi-Fi hotspot.

Chadha said for the time being hotspot would start at the Singhu border and as per the demand of the farmers, it would be provided in other areas also.

Source: IANS