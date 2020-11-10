Aarogyasri health scheme’s scope expanded to 2k procedures

Amaravati, Nov 10 : The Andhra Pradesh government has expanded the scope of Dr YSR Aarogyasri, a flagship public healthcare scheme aimed at providing quality medical treatments to the poor, by 234 new procedures to raise it to 2,434, including cancer.

Until now, the scheme was being implemented in seven districts with 2,200 procedures and in six districts with 1,313 procedures, all of which now have been raised to 2,434 procedures.

“Many new medical procedures have been added to the list under YSR Aarogyasri. Apart from these treatments, the government is more focused on the medical infrastructure and the services provided to the people in the state,” said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The government is also taking steps to cover almost all medical procedures costing more than Rs 1,000 under the scheme.

The state government issued an order to give new eligibility criteria, wherein health cards with QR codes will be given to all families whose annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh.

As many as 1.35 crore cards have been distributed until now, out of 1.37 crore cards.

To further help people who have undergone operations, the CM said post-operative sustenance allowance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5,000 per month will be given during the recuperative period.

“While the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of the Chief Minister was the first state to provide cashless healthcare services to Covid affected people under YSR Aarogyasri,” said a government statement.

Until now, 88,388 patients have been treated for Covid through this scheme.

“The government takes the onus on all charges incurred on isolation ward, consultation, medicines, medical tests, oxygen, nutritious food, and disinfection. The government has also included post Covid treatment at Rs 2,930 for seven days,” said the statement.

He said the government is establishing 16 new medical and nursing colleges, three cancer hospitals, two kidney specialty hospitals and six multi-specialty hospitals under ITDA for the tribals.

Likewise, helpdesks are being established at all Aarogyasri network hospitals, along with Aarogyamithras which number up to 19,276.

“The government is also speeding up efforts and steps to complete the YSR Health Clinics at the village level so that the villages across the state strengthen the health care system,” Reddy added.

