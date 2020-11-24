Aarya Dharmchand on preparation for show on Jesus Christ’s life

News Desk 1Published: 24th November 2020 8:37 pm IST
Aarya Dharmchand on preparation for show on Jesus Christ's life

Mumbai, Nov 24 : Actor Aarya Dharmchand will play a pivotal role in a TV show based on the life of Jesus Christ.

The upcoming show, “Yeshu”, will have Aarya essaying the role of Joseph, father of Jesus or Yeshu.

“I feel blessed to have been chosen to play such an important character in the show. I have essayed varied characters throughout my career, but this one surely stands out. Being a part of a show truly makes me feel proud and elated,” said Aarya.

“To prepare for the role, I have started referring to a lot of reading material, including the script and research pieces,” he added.

READ:  All-new i20 receives 20,000 bookings in 20 days: HMIL

“Yeshu” is the story of a child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him.

His love and compassion for all is in stark contrast to the evil forces prevalent during his birth and childhood. Witnessing atrocities on his family and society has a deep impact on him.

“Yeshu” will premiere on &TV next month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 24th November 2020 8:37 pm IST
Back to top button