Abdul Samad: Yusuf Pathan praises Irfan for finding a gem for SRH

Hyderabad: A young Jammu and Kashmir based cricketer, Abdul Samad who is a fearless hitter and a good finisher has been brilliant so far in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. On Friday, after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings with 7 runs, former SRH superstar Yusuf Pathan praised his younger brother Irfan Pathan for unearthing and mentoring a talented cricketer like Abdul Samad.

Abdul Samad impresses Yusuf Pathan

Being impressed with the leg-break bowler, the veteran Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan took to his official Twitter handle to shower praises on Abdul Samad. Yusuf Pathan also appreciated his brother Irfan Pathan for mentoring the young lad and jokingly said that he can become a good scout for IPL teams.

“A great find Irfan. Abdul Samad is off to a proper start with both bat and ball, a lot of potential in him. Tu toh acha scout ban sakte hai IPL teams ke liye @IrfanPathan,” Yusuf Pathan tweeted

A great find Irfan. Abdul Samad is off to a proper start with both bat and ball, a lot of potential in him. Tu toh acha scout ban sakte hai IPL teams ke liye @IrfanPathan 😂 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 2, 2020

Irfan Pathan reacts

Reacting to this, Irfan added that he has been unofficially essaying the role of a scout for the teams, “Haha lala mere unoffcial scout to already hoo;)” Irfan replied.

Haha lala mere unoffcial scout to already hoo;) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 2, 2020

Irfan Pathan’s mentorship

Irrfan Pathan and Mewada first spotted Samad as a 16-year-old in 2018, at a trial in Jammu. Speaking to one of the sports media, Pathan said, “He was effortlessly hitting the ball. But when I looked through his numbers, he didn’t have one 50-plus score. I took him aside and told him he would be put in the probables, but he needed to work on preserving his wicket. It’s not about six-hitting”.

Who is Abdul Samad?

In November last year, former India cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor V.V.S. Laxman had called up Jammu and Kashmir coach Milap Mewada, enquiring about young players who the franchise could select for Sunrisers Hyderabad team ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

And Mewada, an old friend and under-19 teammate of Laxman, recommended the name of Abdul Samad. Even Laxman’s Team India mate, Irfan Pathan – who was the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir – suggested that Sunrisers should try out Samad – a fearless hitter and a good finisher.

Abdul Samad’s price

According to reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad took Abdul Samad for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the December 2019 auction.