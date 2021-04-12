Abeer launches Ramadan exclusive virtual campaign

Ramadan is at the doors, and with it comes all the food and the fancy dining tables preparing for either Iftar or Suhoor meals. Ramadan is all about giving back to the community and abstaining from food, water and the luxuries of life to feel for the needy. It’s the purest and most spiritual form of Ibada that you can perform all year long. This year make your Ramadan different, walk the extra mile at achieving your daily steps goal. Make your steps the Sadaqa feeding 15 less-fortunate families every day. Contribute as a proud citizen/resident of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieving 30,000,000 steps and granting 450 food baskets from Abeer community to 450 families in need.

Abeer Medical Group in collaboration with Masafat Club is proud to start a Ramadan month exclusive campaign where the main goal is to motivate the Saudi society to make a habit of walking or running. The campaign’s goal is 1,000,000 steps (800 km) daily walked/ran by the participants. When the 1,000,000 steps goal is reached in a day 15 food baskets are given to needy families in cooperation with AlAhyaa Society Charity and Women’s Charitable Society in Jeddah, feeding a total of 450 families during the holy month of Ramadan.

Your good deeds and intentions towards giving back to the community will be recognized by Abeer. Prizes and gifts are to be granted to groups (male & female), individuals (male & female), Children under 18 and children under 12. The hashtag الحركة_بركة # should be used when posting your daily step count onto our Twitter account @abeerhc. You can track your daily steps through an application called Strava; sign up, join # الحركة_بركة Club and start your healthy rewarding Ramadan journey with us.

As the Prophet Muhammed PBUH said “The best of humans is he who is most beneficial to them”, we invite you to benefit the society that you live in by walking the extra mile with us. Acknowledge your blessings, count them and feel good about being part of a campaign that is of an important cause in translating minor steps you take forward to a beautiful gift/sadaqa to a needy household. Take the first steps to becoming a better version of yourself this Ramadan. Be the change you want to see in this world. Walk with Abeer.