Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Mumbai, Feb 12 : Actor Abhay Deol is excited about the upcoming Bandra Film Festival because he believes the event will emerge as a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach out to a wide audience base. The festival starts from February 25.

“It has always been difficult for independent films and documentaries to reach out to the masses, even though things have evolved now in the content space with so many digital and OTT players entering the market. I think the Bandra Film Festival will be a fabulous platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their works and reach out to a wide audience base,” said Abhay.

Films at the festival will be showcased in three broad categories. Undiscovered Gems will showcase films that were made ahead of their time, went unnoticed and eventually got buried. Off The Beaten Path will enlist titles that are experimental, unapologetic and non-conforming. New Discoveries will attempt to find fresh films, concepts, and makers.

