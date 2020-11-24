Abhishek Bachchan: Kabaddi is a sport, can’t be played well without teamwork

News Desk 1Published: 24th November 2020 9:47 pm IST
Mumbai, Nov 24 : Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, says the upcoming docu-feature, Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, aims to tell the unfiltered story of Kabaddi players and inspire budding players to achieve their goals through teamwork.

“Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family. ‘Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience,” said Abhishek.

The trailer of the show was released on Tuesday, and is directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale. It is an unscripted sports docu-series that offers a locker-room view into the players’ world, love for one of the country’s oldest sports and the team’s persistence to win.

The show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

