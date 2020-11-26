Abhishek, Chitrangda’s pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

Kolkata, Nov 26 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film Bob Biswas in the city, and on-location photos of the actor in action went viral on Thursday.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are flooded with photographs of Abhishek’s look as the titular Bob Biswas, which have reportedly been leaked from the set of the film.

Abhishek’s co-star Chitrangda Singh has also been clicked on the set of the film. In one photo, the actress can be seen wearing a red frock, wrist watch on her left hand and a pair of grey-blue sneakers. In another photo, she wears a blue saree with brown short-sleeved blouse, carrying an off-white shawl and a black vanity bag.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off from the 2012 hit, Kahaani directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan. The film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

In the spin off, Abhishek’s look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in Kahaani.

From what we see in the viral photographs from Kolkata, Abhishek has been given a beefed-up look for the role. His hairstyle is similar to Saswata Chatterjee’s, with a bald patch. Abhishek also wears a pair of old-fashioned glasses. The actor is dressed up in blue and black checked full shirt and grey trousers, with black shoes and belt.

Abhishek and Chitrangda flew to Kolkata on Monday and began shooting for the film from Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.