Abhishek wishes senior Bachchan on his 78th birthday

The 44-years-old actor called his father 'the OG' (original gangster) and his 'Hero'.

MansoorPublished: 11th October 2020 7:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday.

The 44-years-old actor called his father ‘the OG‘ (original gangster) and his ‘Hero‘.

The ‘Guru‘ actor extended wishes to his father and shared a hazy picture of senior Bachchan on Instagram where he is seen smile away from the camera.

Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78 Love you, Pa,” wrote Abhishek.

READ:  Kriti Sanon slams BJP MLA after he expresses views on Hathras incident

On the occasion, other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan also extended their good wishes to the actor.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 11th October 2020 7:47 pm IST
Back to top button