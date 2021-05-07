About 4,000 hygiene workers clean Grand Mosque in Makkah round the clock

Riyadh: To keep the pilgrims and worshippers safe, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques taking every measures for the safety of the pilgrims and the worshippers in the Grand Mosque of Mecca during Ramadan.

Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant is being used daily to keep all the places in and around the mosque clean and sanitized.

About 1500 liters of perfume sanitisers are being used to keep the environs fragrant.

About 4000 hygiene workers are working round the clock to keep the Grand Mosque and its surrounding areas clean during the holy month of Ramadan.

There are 750 guides to ensure worshippers maintain social distancing and wear face mask.

The entry into the Grand Mosque is being controlled through “Eatmarna App”. The pilgrims enlist their names and the app informs them their entry time.

It is also necessary for the pilgrims to obtain a special official permit for performing “Umra” pilgrim during Ramadan. The Saudi authorities had cautioned earlier this month that anyone caught performing “Umra” during the holy month of Ramadan without the special permit shall be fined SR 10,000.

According to the foreign news agencies, there is no likelihood of foreign pilgrims being allowed to perform Haj this year too. The reports said that the authorities have completed their consultations in this regard. However, no official announcement has been made so far.