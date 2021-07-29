Absolute Barbecues opens its 44th restaurant in Secunderabad



Hyderabad: Leading barbecue restaurant chain, Absolute Barbecues (AB’s), opened its 44th restaurant at SD Road in Secunderabad, today.



With this, AB’s has made its 6th foray in Hyderabad and 44th in the country. Absolute Barbecues a well-known brand in barbeque space is well known for its unique concept “Wish Grill” which provides its customer to request for their choices of meats and vegetables and customize it with a variety of sauces spices and dressings available.

The chef will help you choose from over 16 varieties of exotic assorted veg and non-veg dishes which includes prawn rabbit meat, shark, squids, duck, fish, chicken and much more and a collection of vegetables like zucchini, baby corn, bell peppers and lots more. The chef tops the dish with the choice of the sauces from the collection on display like the butter garlic mayo, tufani Indian masala, chilli garlic tango besides others as per the wish of the customer. The Wish Grill promotes the concept of Do-It-Yourself cuisine.



The adventure of barbecuing and excitement to new heights where your choices will be celebrated like never before. The tables are customized for a live grill experience with the starters. Unlimited barbecued starters arrive ranging from boneless chicken, mutton and diced fish to prawns grilled fish, paneer and other starters straight onto the plate. The service tops the starters with a slice of BBQ churrasco pineapple. Then for those who love Italian, there is pizzaz, pasta and the Indian chaat like paani puri, pav bhajji and many more.

There is a wide range of main courses like Paya Shorba, Biryanis, Mutton Korma, Dum ka chicken, Rotis naans and an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. There are as many as 160 dishes on the menu which keep changing every day.

The menu has a wide spread of desserts including the forest cake, assorted soufflé, baklavas, flavoured phirni’s and ghewar rabdis Indian and international desserts like mango cheesecake, a variety of ice creams and the most popular chilli ice cream, paan shot ice cream each of which is a sensory treat.



Mr Ashish Rai COO Absolute Barbecues said that they have plans to open 12 more restaurants across India this financial year and a few more in Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Warangal. AB which has its presence in UAE also plans to open two more restaurants in Dubai.



Mr Abhilash Kumar, Operations Head, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Absolute Barbecues said that the restaurant offers delicious food with lots of variety and quality for the customer spend.

Also to cater to home deliveries they have started meals in a box which is sent through “Express by AB” and platforms like swiggy and others.