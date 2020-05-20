menu
Artist Younus Hafiz releases ‘Night of Power’ themed painting

Posted by News Desk Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Today (Wednesday) is the Lailatul Qadr or the Night of Power. It falls on the 27th of Ramadan. It is described by the Quran as the night which is better than a thousand nights. Muslims believe that Lailatul Qadr, in a way peaks out the Fasting Month of Ramadan. It is the night when Allah, the Almighty, answers the prayers of people. Therefore, the Muslims keep awake the entire night in prayers.
The subject of this painting is Lailatul Qadr drawn by an internationally known painter from Hyderabad Younus Mohammed Hafiz.

