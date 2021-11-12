Abu Dhabi: Largest aquarium in the Middle East opens today

Abu Dhabi: The National Aquarium, the largest in the Middle East region, opened for the public at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Abu Dhabi’s new attraction is home to 46,000 species of 300 different species across ten zones.

The main attraction of the aquarium is the reticulated snake, which is considered to be the largest living snake in the world. The 14-year-old female snake, popularly known as the Super Snake, is seven meters long.

The aquarium offers a range of unforgettable experiences for the visitors, including the magnificent biodiversity. Large flocks of different fish, including hammerhead sharks, bull sharks, birds and reptiles will be new to visitors.

It is expected that it will take an average of two hours to complete more than 60 exhibitions in ten zones. Scuba diving with a variety of sharks is a new experience for visitors.

Visitors also have the opportunity to dive into the water and feed the sharks. Glass boat tours and adventurous walks across the glass bridge are also accessible.

The aquarium, located along the Al Makhta Waterway, was developed by the Department of Municipality and Transport (DMT) and Al Baraka International Investment. The aquarium also offers a major view of the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Here’s a glimpse of the Flooded Forest! Can you spot how many types of birds we have?



هذه لمحة من الغابة المغمورة! هل يمكنك أن تخبرنا بعدد أنواع الطيور التي لدينا؟#TheNationalAquariumAbuDhabi #NaturalTreasures #VisitAbuDhabi #Aquarium #AquariumLife #floodedforest #birds pic.twitter.com/9HvLS8nyhi — The National Aquarium (@Thenationalaq) October 23, 2021

Opening hours

The opening hours are 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and 10 am to 10 pm from Thursday to Saturday.

Tickets for the national aquarium?

There are four tiers of ticketing for the attraction: General Admission—Dh105 (Rs 2,100), Beyond the Glass – Dh30 (Rs 2,600), Bu Tina Dhau-Dh150 (Rs 3,000) and VIP-Dh200 (Rs 4,000). Tickets can be purchased online.

The aquarium is open to anyone over 16 years of age. A full vaccination certificate or negative PCR test results valid for less than 96 hours must be made available to the Al Hosn app. The mask should be worn all the time.