Abu Dhabi launches tuition-free coding school without teachers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi on Sunday has launched a new innovative coding school without teachers or classrooms with 225 pupils, 40 per cent of whom are women, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, a member of Abu Dhabi executive council and chairman of Abu Dhabi executive office, inaugurated 42 Abu Dhabi’s purpose-built campus in Mina Zayed.

42 Abu Dhabi is the first branch to open in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) of Paris-based 42 network. The school has been given initial accreditation by the national qualification centre.

“This pioneering new school will provide an additional educational platform to build digital skills and a home-grown, future-ready workforce equipped to lead the technology-driven economy of the 21st century,” Khaleej Times quoted Sheikh Khalid.

خالد بن محمد بن زايد يفتتح مدرسة البرمجة الجديدة المبتكرة 42 أبوظبي، ويطلع على مقرها المصمم خصيصاً في منطقة ميناء زايد. وتتبنى المدرسة منهجية تعليم الأقران لبناء قدرات رأس المال البشري وتزوديه بمهارات المستقبل الرقمية. pic.twitter.com/oFBJj4zLji — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 10, 2021

It offers tuition-free, peer-to-peer learning methods free of charge to help nurture a future-ready workforce. Instead, participants study independently and work on projects.

Operating 24 hours a day, offering its programs free of charge, the college aims to cultivate creativity, collaboration, and self-discipline.

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/Twitter

Candidates interested in applying to 42 Abu Dhabi do not need any previous coding experience, but must be at least 18-years-old. Enrollment requires registration and the first selection is made through an online assessment that assesses cognitive ability through tests of reasoning and memory.

The company opened its first campus in Paris in 2013 and has so far equipped more than 12,000 students around the world with digital and business skills. It’s endorsed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel.