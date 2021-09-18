Abu Dhabi removes wristband requirement for international travellers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities on Saturday announced the removal of electronic wristband during home quarantine for those coming from abroad, which will be effective from September 19, 2021.

“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday, 19 September 2021. Positive cases must still wear a wristband,” Abu Dhabi media office tweeted.

The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.

The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility.

In addition, it has approved monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General.

Testing schedules will still be required for both international arrivals and cases of close contact.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from countries outside the Green List must be quarantined for ten days and receive a negative PCR on day nine.

The committee urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.