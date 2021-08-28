Abu Dhabi to return to 100% workplace capacity from Sept 5

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi government has approved a return to 100 per cent workplace capacity in entities and companies with precautionary measures in place to protect employees’ health and safety, with effect from September 5, 2021.

Those vaccinated employees or exempted from vaccination must show green status on Alhosn app, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result every seven days, Abu Dhabi media office said in a series of tweets.

Those who do not meet the test requirements may not work and the absence is deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

The vaccinated visitors and customers must show the green status on the Alhosn app, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

Remote working is allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution. Employers can grant additional authorisation based on government regulations.

The green pass system activated in Abu Dhabi recently restricted access to public places only to COVID-19 vaccinated residents and tourists.

Unvaccinated are not allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, shops, gyms, leisure facilities and sports activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.