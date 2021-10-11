Abu Dhabi: World’s first Warner Bros hotel to open in November

Abu Dhabi: The world’s first Warner Brothers hotel is set to open in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi on November 11, 2021, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced on Monday.

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences in collaboration with Warner Bros. is set to open the hotel in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The 257-room hotel is right next door to the world’s top Warner Bros. theme park.

The Warner Bros. World amusement park in Abu Dhabi, on April 18, 2018. Photo: AP

Hilton will operate the new facility and will offer immersive media experiences and 257 rooms with exclusive artwork from Warner Bros. films and shows, according to ADMO.

Guests checking in at the hotel can expect to see their favourite Warner Bros. stories and characters from the moment they arrive through film and television.

WB Abu Dhabi hotel will welcome the guests with digital screens that span the height of the eight-storey building, with original content created for the hotel.

A king room at the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros hotel. Photo: Hilton, Warner Bros, Miral

The Friends fountain, inspired by the hit sitcom, will be the first thing visitors will pass on their way to the hotel lobby filled with artwork, props, and costumes from Warner Bros movies and TV shows.

Photo: WAM

“This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination,” ADMO quoted Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, the Abu Dhabi boutique developer.

Amenities will include multiple dining options, spa and fitness center, kids club, Warner Bros store, and spaces for business events.

Some of the world-famous WB characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and others will participate in fun activities throughout the hotel, providing memories that will last a lifetime.

About Warner Brothers

Warner Bros. entertainment incorporated commonly known as Warner Bros. is an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in California. Founded in 1923 by four brothers Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner.