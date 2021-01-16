Warangal: ACB arrests public health officer for taking bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana on Friday arrested an outsourcing public health worker of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a Kirana shop owner in Hanamkonda.

According to the Director-General of ACB, the accused had demanded the bribe of Rs. 2,000 for issuing trade license to the Kirana shop owner.

Sandra Madhu, a public health officer was arrested in the lane beside the Asian Sridevi Mall in Hanamkonda. “The bribe was recovered from his possession at his instance, the public health workers, who to obtain undue advantage from the Kirana shop owner performed his duty dishonestly has been arrested and will be produced before the judge for SPE, ACB cases in Hyderabad,” said ACB official.