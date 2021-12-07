Accused in fake certificate racket arrested in J&K

Srinagar: An accused in a fake certificate racket, who was evading arrest for the last 3 years, was apprehended on Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch.

Crime Branch officials said Ajaz Ahmad Malik of Handwara tehsil in Kupwara district was arrested in a case pertaining to issuance of fake marks certificates used to secure admission in different colleges.

“The investigation of the case was closed as proved against Ajaz and 5 other accused persons and the charge sheet in the instant case was filed before the court of law on December 28, 2010.

“However, the accused was absconding and evading arrest since 2018.

“The warrant U/S 512 was issued by court of city judge Srinagar and accordingly the warrant was executed by Crime Branch Kashmir and the accused stands arrested in the instant case,” an official said.