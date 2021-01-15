Ace shooters Saurabh, Manu win T1 air pistol trials

New Delhi, Jan 15 : Uttar Pradesh’s talented shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and Haryana’s Manu Bhaker on Friday aced the T1 men’s and women’s 10metre air pistol trials, respectively, at Dr Karni Singh range here.

In the ongoing national shooting trials, both world No.4 Saurabh and world No.2 Manu topped their qualification rounds, before going on to win the finals as well.

Saurabh shot a sizzling 590 in the 60-shot qualification round, before smashing the finals world record to record a stunning 246.9 to annihilate the opposition.

A National Rifle Association of India official, however, clarifed that this record would not go into records books as it has come in trials.

North Korea’s Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5.

Haryana’s Manu, on the other hand, shot 580 in qualifying, which was enough to give her the top spot. She then shot 239.3 to win the finals. Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha came second while Uttar Pradesh’s Neha came third.

