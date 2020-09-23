Acer India signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Bengaluru: Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Wednesday announced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of people during the Covid-19 pandemic, as its brand ambassador in India.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s innovative range of products across media platforms for the campaign to talk about Acer’s commitment to improving people’s lives through technology.

“Our association with Sonu Sood will further reinforce this bond and give our consumers a greater sense of objective on trust, strength, and dependability,” Harish Kohli, President, and Managing Director, Acer India, said in a statement.

“We envisage this association will spur demand and excite our consumers,” Kohli added.

This association will help Acer India drive awareness of leading India’s next generation digital evolution through its cutting-edge innovation and products.

“The company has been committed to improving people’s lives through technology over the last 21 years in India and it’s a proud moment for me to be part of Acer’s journey,” Sood said.

According to the company, Acer is aiming to play a key role in the digital transformation in the country.

“Sonu Sood’s persona and his contribution to empowering people resonates with Acer India’s brand mantra of empowering people through technology,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Source: IANS