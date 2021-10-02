Acharya Maharaj’s ‘Jal Samadhi’ for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to be held today

Hyderabad: Hindutva icon Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj is scheduled to take his ‘jal samadhi’ in Ayodhya’s Sarayu river on Saturday as the central government is yet take a decision on his demand to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ When a person ends their life by immersing themselves in water, it is called a ‘Jal Samadhi.’

Earlier the week, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj had issued an ultimatum to the government that if India is not declared a Hindu Rashtra by October 2, he would do the ‘Jal Samadhi’ in the Sarayu river. He had also appealed to the Modi government to officially end the nationality of all Muslims and Christians living in India.

Preparations are reportedly underway in Ayodhya as the godman prepares to take a permanent plunge into the Sarayu river at noon on Saturday. Media reports have said that Paramhans has been put under house arrest and is not allowed to step outside for any reason. Talks are currently being held by the police officials with the seer to come to a consensus.

The police is reportedly trying to convince Paramhans to submit a memorandum to higher authorities. Earlier, Paramhans had lit a pyre in the ascetic camp for the same demand and talked about immolating himself on it few months ago, however, Ayodhya police had placed him under house arrest.

He had also undertook a 15-day long ‘fast unto death’ over the Hindu Rashtra issue, and broke his fast after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly intervened and gave him assurance. Hindu Rashtra has been a dream of the hindu nationalists since before independence of India.

Internet trolls can’t get enough of this

Many netizens jumped on the occasion to troll the hindu rashtra aspirant.

