Acknowledge Telangana has made better progress than AP: TDP MLC to YSRCP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and chairman of the Legislative Council MA Sharif today said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has rendered the state “capital less”, which has allegedly led to administrative issues affecting AP’s development.

In a statement, Sharif said that the TDP supremo and former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would have led the state on the path of progress from a new capital. He reposed faith in Mr. Naidu, and added that farmers from Amaravati had come forward to donate 34,000 acres of land for development purposes to build a new capital.

Blaming the ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) policies for the “poor condition” of the people in AP, Sharif askes the ruling party to “acknowledge” that Telangana has made better progress than AP, wherein Hyderabad alone has contributed to 60% of the state’s income.

He further added that the capital of the neighboring state generated more income than half of the cities in AP. Taking a dig at the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader boasted about N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to develop Hyderabad over 23 years, and how he “laid the foundation” for the Hitec city in Madhapur, something which Naidu himself often takes credit for himself.

“Plans were made for creating 30 lakh jobs. A great model was prepared for constructing impressive buildings for the Assembly, Secretariat, High Court and other constitutional institutions. Mr. Naidu’s plans could have turned Amaravati through 34,000 acres of land pooling , transforming the state into a rich asset worth Rs. 2 lakh crore,” said Sharif.

He appealed to YSRCP rulers to introspect on how their decisions were spoiling opportunities that were needed to improve the living standards of the people.