Active corona cases drop below 11K in Telangana

Hyderabad: Continuing to report more daily recoveries of COVID-19 patients than new infections, Telangana recorded a drop in the number of active coronavirus cases below 11,000, health officials said on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the state recorded 1,150 more recoveries, bringing down the active cases to 10,886, including 8,594 individuals in home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate improved further to 95.35 as against the national average of 93.7 per cent.

Telangana also reported 993 new cases, taking its tally to 2,66,042. Of these, 2,53,715 have recovered.

Four more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 1,441.

The fatality rate remains 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

According to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Department, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to COVID-19 and the remaining 55.04 due to comorbidities.

Of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 161, Medchal Malkajgiri district 93, Bhadradri Kothagudem (67), Rangareddy (62), Khammam (57) and Nalgonda (45).

According to the official media bulletin, 47,593 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative numbers to 52,48,807.

Of the latest tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 44,148 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 3,445 samples in private ones.

Eighteen government-run and 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,41,021.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as against World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,66,042 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,86,229) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (79,812) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent corona positive patients were aged between 21-50, 22.91 per cent aged above 51, and 13.18 per cent below 20.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.

