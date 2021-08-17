Active COVID-19 cases drop further in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp fall of 877 in active coronavirus cases in a day as recoveries were much higher compared to the fresh infections on Tuesday.

Consequently, the active caseload decreased to 16,341, a health department bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state reported 1,063 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,929 recoveries and 11 deaths, it said.

The cumulative positives rose to 19,95,669, recoveries to 19,65,657 and toll 13,671.

Chittoor reported 211, SPS Nellore 198, West Godavari 147, Guntur 104 and Krishna 103 new cases in 24 hours.

While three districts added between 50 and 100 new cases, the remaining five reported less than 30 each, the lowest being 10 in Anantapuramu district.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna two each and Anantapuramu one in a day.