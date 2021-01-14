Active COVID-19 cases in Israeli army hit record high

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 10:15 am IST
Tel Aviv, Jan 14 : The number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached a record high of 1,506, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

This is the highest figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in February 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous record of active cases in the Israeli army was 1,430, reported on October 11, 2020.

On January 5, the IDF announced the cancellation of soldiers’ leaves as part of an effort to stem the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Such order applied to all soldiers of the combat units, training bases, and “closed” units, where soldiers stay overnight.

The IDF also noted that 12,339 Israeli soldiers are currently in home quarantine.

Israel has so far reported more than 510,000 coronavirus cases and 3,771 deaths.

