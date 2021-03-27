Active Covid cases breach 4K-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 26 : Andhra Pradesh logged 984 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while its active case tally breached the 4,000-mark to reach 4,145.

After several days, the southern state logged 900 or more cases on a single day. The new cases took its tally to over 8.96 lakh, while 306 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours to raise the total number of recoveries to over 8.85 lakh.

Guntur district reported the highest number of cases at 176, followed by Visakhapatnam (170), Chittoor (163), Krishna (110), Nellore (89), Kurnool (54), East Godavari (49), Anantapur (46), Srikakulam (42), Kadapa (31), Prakasam (27), Vizianagaram (15) and West Godavari (12).

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.01 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,203.

With 40,604 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.49 crore-mark.