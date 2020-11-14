Active Covid cases in Andhra drop below 20K mark

Amaravati, Nov 14 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh plummeted below the 20,000-mark to 19,757 on Saturday.

Though the state is recording more than 1,000 recoveries every day, they are not directly cutting into the active caseload in equal numbers.

On Saturday, the state recorded 1,657 new Covid infections, increasing the state’s tally to 8.52 lakh, even as 2,155 more recoveries outnumbered new cases.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections at 252, followed by West Godavari (249), Krishna (225), Guntur (194), Chittoor (184), Visakhapatnam (95), Prakasam (86), Anantapur (80), Srikakulam (74), Kadapa (71), Vizianagaram (66), Nellore (62) and Kurnool (19).

With the new additions, West Godavari’s tally crossed the 90,000-mark to reach 90,104, while Kurnool’s tally inched close to the 60,000-mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, seven more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,854. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 806.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day.

On a positive note, 2,155 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.26 lakh.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 79,823 samples, raising the total number of Covid tests to 91 lakh.

