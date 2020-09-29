Active Covid cases in Andhra fall below 60K-mark

Amaravati, Sep 29 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh have dropped below the 60,000-mark to 59,435, even as 6,190 new cases raised the state’s overall tally to 6.87 lakh on Tuesday.

In a positive development, East Godavari district reported less than 1,000 cases at 991, swelling the district’s tally to 96,191.

Among other places, West Godavari reported 907 cases, followed by Chittoor (784), Prakasam (569), Nellore (432), Guntur (410), Krishna (398), Srikakulam (377) and Vizianagaram (312).

In the past 24 hours, 35 people succumbed to the dreaded virus, taking the southern state’s Covid death toll to 5,780.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 9,836 people recovering from the disease on Tuesday, taking the number of cured people in the state to 6.2 lakh.

According to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, coronavirus spread is declining in Andhra Pradesh with positivity rate falling to 8.3 per cent from 12 per cent in the past few weeks.

While interacting with the district collectors and superintendents of police during a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state offering Covid treatment through the state health scheme — Arogyasri.

Regarding the state government’s plan to set up 16 new medical colleges, Reddy instructed the officials to expedite the land identification process.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.