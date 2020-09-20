Active Covid cases in Andhra plummet below 80K mark

Amaravati, Sep 20 : Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh plummeted below 80,000 mark on Sunday, officials said.

The active cases stood at 78,836, even as 7,738 new infections raised the state’s tally to 6.25 lakh.

Both the Godavari districts on either sides of the mighty river continue to record more than 1,000 cases a day, East Godavari 1,260 and West Godavari 1,005.

East Godavari continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state, with the new cases pushing its tally to 86,507.

Among other places, Prakasam accounted for 869 infections, followed by Chittoor 794, Guntur 582, Srikakulam 476, Vizianagaram 446, Nellore 444 and Krishna 439.

Guntur is just 500 cases shy of its tally breaching the 50,000 mark.

Replicating Saturday, coronavirus fatalities fell to just 57 on Sunday from the usual daily average of around 70 deaths. The new deaths raised the state’s toll to 5,359.

Continuing the daily trend of the past several days, Covid recoveries continue to outnumber infections. On Sunday, 10,608 more patients recovered from the virus, propelling the total recoveries to rise to 5.41 lakh.

Andhra’s total tests crossed 51 lakh mark on Sunday.

