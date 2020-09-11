Active Covid cases in K’taka below 1L as recoveries increase

Bengaluru, Sep 11 : The number of active Covid cases in Karnataka dipped below the 1 lakh-mark as 12,545 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital and Covid care centres on Friday, the health department said.

With 9,464 positive cases getting reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases in the state presently stands at 98,326, while the overall Covid tally of Karnataka mounted to 4,40,411. The total number of discharges in the state stands at 3,34,999.

In the last 10 days, the average number of patients recovered and discharged from hospitals and Covid care centres were 6,000 to 8,000.

Previously, the highest number of patients (9,575) recovered and discharged was reported on September 6 while the lowest number (5,159) was reported on September 1.

According to the health department, the death toll reached 7,067 with 130 more deaths due to Covid in the state.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 3,426 positive cases and 30 deaths. 13 deaths were reported in Mysuru followed by Dharwad and Belagavi (9 each) and Ballary and Shivamogga (8 each).

So far, 36,50,819 samples have been tested of which 64,669 were tested on Friday.

