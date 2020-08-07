Active Covid cases less than recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 6 : The active Covid cases in Karnataka are lesser than the total number of recoveries, even as a record number of 6,805 new infections have been registered, raising the state’s tally to 1.58 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

With 5,602 more recoveries, total recoveries rose to 80,281, which are higher than all active cases, 75,063.

In the past 24 hours, Karnataka has registered 6,805 cases, raising the state’s tally to 1.58 lakh.

As always, Bengaluru registered the highest number of cases with 2,544 infections, increasing the city’s tally to 67,427, out of which 32,314 are still active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 431 infections, followed by Mysuru (361), Shivamogga (292), Belagavi (229), Udupi (217), Dharwad (212), Davangere (197) and Kalaburagi (196).

Meanwhile, 93 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 2,897.

Of the 1.58 lakh cases, active cases breached the 75,000 mark to stand at 75,068.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.