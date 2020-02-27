Activist Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai

A+ A-

New Delhi: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has met her role model, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, during a visit to Britain’s University of Oxford and shared a photo on social media of the pair together on Tuesday.

Thunberg posted photos to her Twitter with the caption: “So…today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala.”

So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Malala also posted the photo on Twitter and commented: “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.”

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

In another post on Instagram, Greta wrote that Malala was her “role model.”

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “The two if you together would make such a force. I hope that you will work together one day!”

Another wrote, “Enlightened co-existences…I am so grateful for the both of you. Mother Earth, biodiversity…and we, the people, Thank You!”

A post read, “Thank you. In a time of great darkness your light brings hope.”

“@malala are you trying to get her back to school?” asked one user.

Thunberg became a household name after skipping school to protest against climate change, while Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls to be allowed to go to school.