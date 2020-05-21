Activist lambasts Modi for neglecting the poor in his address

A social activist from a North Indian labour union lambasted Prime Minister Modi for not just neglecting the poor, but his hollow rhetoric about coronavirus in his latest address. “How come the people whom you rendered helpless with the hasty and unplanned lockdown did not find any mention in your long address?” asked the lady.

Among the many falsehoods uttered by the Prime Minister regarding the pandemic was that he only recently began making PPE kits and N95 kits. She mentioned that the PM was lying when he said that he spearheaded the process of manufacturing kits right now.

Early this year, India was exporting these kits until March 24. She deemed the slogan of atmanir bharat a hoax because “it is actually the self-reliant workers who are bearing the brunt of the lockdown.”

“The 20 lakh core package which you announced might satisfy the collective conscience of your pseudo-patriot bhakts, corporate friends and media cheerleaders but there is not a single concession in there for the worker who toils daily and lives on meagre wages,” she asserted.

The activist busted another myth that cash was disbursed to the poor and everyone with ration cards.

Besides the corona and lockdown related mishaps, she mentioned that people are now aware of how his touted Gujarat Model is a failure. That too, since its negative consequences are being felt by the nation after its application all over the country.

