Activists demand long term planning for migrant workers

Hyderabad: Prof P L Vishweshwer Rao, Vice President of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, Telangana Inti Party, are demanding mitigation of the sufferings of migrant workers, long term planning for such natural disasters and immediate measures to prevent deaths.

“More than 300 people have died because of the lockdown. They have died of hunger, financial distress and exhaustion from walking long distances,” they have said in a letter addressed to the Human Rights Commission.

Prof. Rao has expressed his concern over the economic impact of the pandemic. Various factors such as suicides due to hunger, fear of pandemic, fear of infection, loneliness and lack of freedom of movement are affecting people.

The two activists say, “The need of the hour is that the governments of both the Centre and in States, should formulate long-term policies for the migrant labour since there can be no economic development without the contribution of the labourers.”

The professor suggested universalization of the public distribution system which should ensure that no one sleeps on empty stomach. The supply must not be restricted to rice, the government also give pulses and oil. The restoration of mid-day meal should be made a priority to save the school going children.

Dr Cheruku suggested, “There must be a proper health management system of the migrant workers and employment grantees should be given post lock down.”

“The migrant labourers should be included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act” urged Vishweshwer Rao.

He asserted how community kitchens must be established by the government in association with NGOs or the local community ensuring that the poor gets minimum food.

Moreover, the duo demanded setting up grievance cells which should help the citizens access the government facilities without any facing difficulties.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.