Actor Gajendra trolls Opposition with IPL reference; gets befitting reply from AAP’s IT head

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) IT head, Ankit Lal on Monday took a swipe at actor Gajendra Chauhan after the Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost the Eliminator match to Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL.

Ankit Lal was reacting to the Mahabharat fame actor after the latter had earlier taken a jibe at the Opposition. Gajendra had said that it was a bad time for the Opposition that they have to sit outside even in the IPL. The actor was hinting at the elimination of Punjab, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Hyderabad teams from the IPL 2021.

कितना बुरा वक्त है

विपक्ष का कि

आईपीएल में भी

बाहर बैठना पड़ता हैं।

पंजाब, मुंबई, राजस्थान और हैदराबाद। — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) October 9, 2021

However, Gajendra’s tweet received a witty comeback from Ankit Lal on Saturday after RCB was eliminated from the league.

Ankit wrote that the only team coming from a BJP “oppressed” state is also out. He further said that the IPL trophy will now come to either “Mamata didi, Stalin, or AK” ruled states, referring to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, respectively.

बहुत बुरा वक़्त है।



एक ही भाजपा शाषित राज्य की टीम थी, वो भी बाहर हो गयी।



अब ममता दी, स्टालिन या AK के राज्य आएगी IPL 2021 की ट्रॉफी। https://t.co/1PJ2DSJIFz — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) October 11, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will play the Qualifier 2 on Wednesday to secure a spot against Chennai in the IPL final on Friday.