Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling a rare cancer. He was 53.

Official statement

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”,” an official statement from the actor’s representative read.

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

“”I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it,” the statement said.

Personal, professional background

Irrfan Khan who was born on 7th January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan was the son of late Jagirdar Khan and Begum Khan.

On 23rd February 1995, the actor married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayan.

The actor who is known for his work not only in Bollywood but also British films and Hollywood had received many rewards including Film Fare Awards, National Film Award.

Although the actor played key roles in many Bollywood movies, his popular movies are ‘The killer’, ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’

Source: With inputs from ANI

