Actor Mohan Babu fined Rs 1 lakh over unauthorized advertisement

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on Telugu film actor and producer Mohan Babu over displaying unauthorized advertisement of the movie on the walls of his residence at Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

The violation mentioned in the challan is ‘erection of unauthorized advertisement element above 15 feet in height from ground level’.

E-Challan generated for the post submitted by you. pic.twitter.com/k2F1WfCbly — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) February 18, 2021

It is also mentioned that the violation comes under section 420, 421 of GHMC Act and GOMs No. 68 dated April 20, 2020.

The action was taken after a Twitterati brought the matter to the notice of the GHMC’s wing.

Earlier Pista House Bakery fined

In a similar case, the wing had earlier imposed a fine of Rs. 50 thousand on Pista House Bakery, Charminar.

The bakery was fined for using flashing lights on its name board. As per the challan, the bakery used “non-static illumination” on the name board, exceeding 15% of the frontage of the building.

GHMC officials are not only taking note of the complaints raised on social media but are also issuing challans against persons and establishments who are found violating the law.