Actor Zeeshan’s wife Rasika shares her baby shower pic amid Tanishq row

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife and actor-director Rasika Agashe has shared photos from her baby shower ceremony on social media amid the Tanishq controversy.

Rasika Agashe shared the photo after jewellery brand Tanishq withdrew its latest commercial ad after receiving huge flak on social media as many felt that it promoted ‘love jihad’.

Theatre director-actor Rasika Agashe, is married to film actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who is seen in more than 25 Bollywood films.

Tanishq ad controversy

The popular jewellery brand Tanishq has pulled off its latest ad which has the internet divided. In the brand’s advertisement for their Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line, a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have organised it to make honour their Hindu daughter-in-law’s feelings.

Rasika Agashe took to her Twitter handles and shared a photo where she is seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her ‘god bharai’. “Meri godh bharai.. socha share kar dun (It’s my babyshower ceremony, thought I should share it),” Rasika wrote.

Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.. pic.twitter.com/BUykrCriaC — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

She also added that everyone should learn about the Special Marriage Act before making false and hateful statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Mini Mathur had also given her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan amid Tanishq ad controversy. “This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage,” she wrote, calling for an end to the ‘hate’.

Statement after criticism

After receiving huge criticism on Monday, Tanishq released an official statement and said it withdrew the film due to ‘hurt sentiments’. “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened by the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” their statement read.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar have also reacted to the controversy.