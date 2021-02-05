Actress Madhavi Latha lodges complaint against online abusers

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress and BJP activist Madhavi Latha on Thursday met Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar and filed a written complaint against abuse and character assassination on social media.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “This time not just a complaint very soon all those who are abusing me will be booked as per law.”

Met @cyberabadpolice Commissioner Sajjanar sir and gave a written complaint against abuse and character assassination on social media.

This time not just a complaint very soon all those who are abusing me will be booked as per law. pic.twitter.com/2S1tisQ39x — MADHAVI LATHA (@actressmadhavi) February 4, 2021

Speaking to the media, Madhavi alleged that some people were targeting her for speaking on issues like attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh.

She said trolls started spreading hateful comments against her on social media platforms and alleged that they used her morphed images.

The actress said that trolling and objectionable posts were causing her mental anguish. “I have a limit of patience. I can’t take this anymore. I hope the police will take action,” She said.

She also demanded stern action against the miscreants and warned them.