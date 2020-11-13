Actress Nazriya Nazim announces debut in Telugu film industry

Mumbai: Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh on Friday announced that she will be making her Tollywood debut alongside actor Nani. This is sure to be good news for South Indian movie buffs as they will see the fresh face on the Telugu cinema screen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nazriya Nazim who is excited about making her Telugu debut, wrote, “Next 🙂 So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in!! Happy Diwali!”. Have a look at the post below:

Nani too shared the same poster on his Instagram and wrote, “This one ❤️

Curtain Raiser on November 21st :))”.

This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh!



The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya #Nani28 pic.twitter.com/4V5NnKaVRi — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 13, 2020

The film starring Nazriya Nasim and Nani will be directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This is also the first time that Nani will be working with Vivek. Vivek also directed hit films like ‘Brochevarevarura’, ‘Mental Madilo’, and ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’.

Going by the poster, it hints at the film’s theme which is something related to airplane, cameras, tambori and more. The title announcement of the movie is scheduled on November 21.

Further details like release dates, other cast and shooting schedule are yet to be announced.

Nazriya Nazim and her movies

The actress is known for films like Bangalore Days and Trance. She started her career as an anchor on Malayalam television channel Asianet before pursuing a career as an actress. Nazriya Nasim made her debut as a child artist with Palunku (2006) and then as a lead actress in the 2013 Malayalam film Maad Dad.

Her movies include Neram (2013), Ohm Shanthi Oshaana (2014), Raja Rani, and Koode (2018) among others.