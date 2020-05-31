Actress Rashmika Mandanna pens lockdown experience

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared lockdown experience with her fans on social media.

Since I was 18 my life has always been like a marathon: Rashmika Mandanna

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Since I was 18 my life has always been like a marathon and just when I thought I reached the finishing point they race would begin again. I’m not complaining this what I always wanted. To be frank I have not stayed home for this long time in my life…From school to higher education I was always in a hostel. I often thought that my parents were too strict but that was just the teenage me who was a rebel.

I remember the days my mom stayed up with me through the nights on sets during shoots, my dad making ends meet to spend some quality time with family and my lil sis trying to cope up with everything happening around her. During this lockdown I have spent more than 2 months at home which is super long and the best part is we don’t talk much about work and all they care about is me. They give me the strength to deal with everything and this is my happy space…I never thought I would feel this calm, happy and at peace staying home but trust me, family is home and you are lucky if you come back home after a long day of work and feel soo at peace!”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAvVRo7JlCj

Actress Rashmika Mandanna at Hyderabad Airport

Earlier, the actress grabbed the headlines of major news channels when she flaunted her dance moves at Hyderabad Airport.

Later, the video of the dance went viral on social media.

Lockdown in India

It may be noted that lockdown was a nightmare for many poor including migrants. They were forced to travel hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their native places.

It seems that the same lockdown was an opportunity for high worth individuals as they got time to spend with their family members.

