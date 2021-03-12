Adaa Khan: Hope trend of music videos continues

Mumbai, March 11 : Actress Adaa Khan reunites with her “Naagin” co-actor Arjun Bijlani for the music video of Yasser Desai’s new song, “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”. She is happy that the trend of music videos has returned.

“While growing up, in school and college, we listened to so many songs and saw so many music videos. I remember we used to love these. In between, though, film music took over. Now again the good-old days are back. I just hope this trend continues,” says Adaa.

The actress says her fans love it when she shares the screen with Arjun.

“While we were doing ‘Naagin’, fans loved Shesha and Rithik’s chemistry. They used to call us #vshah and #ardaa. This time, too, when we did this song together, they showered us with support. Also, in music videos like these, you get to see a different version of actors. So the look and feel is fresh. This song is beautiful too. The response from our fans say a lot about how happy and excited they are. We feel blessed to have fans like them,” says Adaa.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.