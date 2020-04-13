Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 2 crores to help fight COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh: In wake of the ongoing nation-wide lockdown to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation fights its battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 2cr to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative is under the aim to reach out to the masses and unite to combat coronavirus. Mr. Gautam Adani announced the contribution on his twitter handle today and mentioned the gratifying efforts undertaken to curb the vast spread of the virus across the country.

It is gratifying that our efforts to curb #Covid_19india spread are touching people across India. Today the @Adanifoundation contributed Rs. 2 Cr. to Hon'ble CM of AP @ysjagan@AndhraPradeshCM.#GoodnessNeverStops — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 13, 2020

The contribution to the Andhra Pradesh government is a step towards the goodness quotient of the conglomerate’s motto of #GrowthWithGoodness. Adani Foundation has marked a huge milestone in this crisis situation that the world stands in front of, by lending its helping arm to the needy and proving its fortress in nation-building.

Apart from this, Adani Foundation has extended its reach and sanitized the villages nearby its ports. Adani Group has contributed 5 crores to CM Relief Fund, Gujarat and 1 crore to CM Relief Fund, Maharashtra. The group is producing masks in large numbers and has equipped the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) for COVID-19. Adani group also made a major contribution towards the PM Fund of Rs 100 cr to fight against this pandemic.

