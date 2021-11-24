Adani likely to replace Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group is likely to replace Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in India.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s current net worth is $88.8 billion which is just $2.2 billion less than the net worth of India’s richest person and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. The net worth of the RIL chairman is $91 billion.

Net worth of Adani increased drastically

Adani’s net worth has increased drastically since April 2020. On 18 March 2020, his net worth was $4.91 billion.

Within 20 months, his net worth increased by over 1808 percent i.e., $83.89 billion. In the same period, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 percent i.e., $54.7 billion.

Business of Adani

He is the founder of Adani Group which is the largest port operator in India.

As per Forbes, he also owns Abbot Point, a controversial coal mining project in Australia.

Recently, one of the companies of the group, Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), India’s largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, has won three awards at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) first-ever Operational Sustainability Conference-cum-Competition.

Top five richest persons in India

Ambani and Adani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow:

Name Net worth Industry Mukesh Ambani $91 B Energy Gautam Adani $88.8 B Industrial Azim Premji $37.1 Technology Shiv Nadar $28 Technology Radhakishan Damani $25 Retail

Although the current trends hint that Gautam Adani may surpass Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India and Asia, nothing is certain as these valuation changes quickly.