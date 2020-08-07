Adani Transmission’s Q1 consolidated net profit up 67%

Mumbai, Aug 7 : Adani Transmission on Friday reported 66.52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 355.40 crore.

During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 213.42 crore.

The total income of the company for the period under review, however, declined by 12 per cent Rs 2,542.84 crore, from Rs 2,889.74 crore earned during the quarter ended June of FY 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said that the company has evolved over the past few years from a high growth developing company to a “growing cum mature asset operation” company with minimal throughput risk.

“The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practicing culture of safety is being made integral to its pursuit for enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.