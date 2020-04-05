Adequate security will be added to medical staff: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy on Sunday asked his staff to take steps for the provision of adequate amount of security to all doctors and paramedical staff, who are involved in the treatment of coronavirus affected patients and suspects at various hospitals of the state.

He also announced that they were creating exclusive WhatsApp groups with doctors and police officials as its members under police commissionerates and police station limits of the state.

In a statement, the DGP asked the police officials to discharge their duties in complete coordination of the doctors and paramedical staff. He said that the creation of the WhatsApp groups would help them in responding quickly whenever any untoward incident occurred at any of the hospitals of the state.

He said that they had already created a police-medical WhatsApp group under the three police commissionerates limits of the state capital Hyderabad.

