Adhir Chowdhury calls Amit Shah ‘Nero’

New Delhi: The ruling BJP and opposition parties lock horns in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over last month’s Delhi riots. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury during his speech said ‘Nero fiddles while Rome burns’, “When Delhi was burning, our very own Nero went to Ahmedabad.”

Chowdhury questioned why National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the riot-affected areas, and not Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He further asked “The NSA doesn’t report to the home ministry. He reports to the PMO. Does this mean the PMO doesn’t trust the home minister to contain the violence?”

It must be recalled that Amit Shah was in Ahmedabad during US President Donald Trump’s India visit, which took place at the same time as the riots.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence continued for three days in Delhi. What was Amit Shah ji doing when Delhi was burning? pic.twitter.com/BrxPm9RKSg — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Taking take a jibe at Delhi BJP chief, North-East Delhi MP and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari, Chowdhury asked: “Dilli teen din jalti rahi. Aap teen din kahan they? Aapke MP aur MLA kahan they — Bhojpuri gaane gaa rahe they? (Delhi was burning for three days. Where were you for three days? Where were your MPs and MLAs — singing Bhojpuri songs?)”

Accusing Shah of negligence, Chowdhury called it the “biggest cause of the riots”.

Saying that there is no dearth of talent in the police, Chowdhury claimed they were simply acting on the orders of the home ministry.

Chowdhury demanded Shah’s resignation on Delhi Police and home ministry’s failure in preventing Delhi riots.