adidas announces 5k virtual race in India

New Delhi, Sep 7 : As marathons and other races across the globe get postponed or cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adidas has, in a bid to keep the world moving, announced the adidas 5k Virtual Race.

As part of this race, a user can participate from anywhere in the world and compete with runners across the globe. Each participating runner shall also get featured on the adidas’ global leader board on the adidas app.

Through this, the brand aims to encourage the larger universe to join thousands of runners around the world and experience the transformative power of running. One can participate by downloading the adidas ‘Running App’ and register for the 5k virtual race.

Nivedita Samanta, performance coach at adidas’ Runners Community said, “The ultimate high for runners is that feeling when the body is on the verge of giving up, but the mind is flying high, pulling them through towards the finish line.”

“Runners around the world have been missing feeling like this since the pandemic hit us and limited our access to the outdoors. We practice tirelessly to participate in marathons, but due to the lockdown, we haven’t been able to compete with our fellow runners.

“adidas’ 5K virtual race challenge will give hope to each runner like me who is eagerly waiting to get on the road to running in events, again. I encourage everyone to participate in the adidas 5K virtual race, and feel the joy of running,” she added.

