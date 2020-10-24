Adidas hosts ‘Sneakers Day’ to celebrate India’s growing sneaker culture

New Delhi, Oct 24 : Global sportswear giant, Adidas continues to invest in India by bringing global stories and curating meaningful experiences for the consumers. As an addition to this, Adidas extends an opportunity for its customers to celebrate the growing sneaker culture with the specially curated ‘Sneakers Day’ initiative.

The four-day sneaker festival is to celebrate the best ‘Performance and Original Sneakers’ of Adidas. From October 22-25 Adidas is offering impressive deals and is hosting consumer engagement activities to make it accessible to a wider audience.

Speaking on this occasion, Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas said, “Sneakers are a strong growth category for us and Adidas India has witnessed a 3X increase in sneaker sales over the last three years, especially in the premium and hype categories. Consumers in India are embracing and experimenting with sneakers as an integral part of their lifestyle, going beyond casual wear, to formal and occasion wear. We are excited to announce the Adidas ‘Sneakers Day’ festival and celebrate the growing culture with our fans and the wider community.”

Through this initiative, Adidas aims to bring together diverse audiences and drive impetus to a fast growing and already strong sneaker community, offering various exciting deals and access to limited-ed Adidas memorabilia along with a year-long supply of sneakers. Any consumer who shops for Rs 25,000 and more from the Adidas online store or select retail stores stands a chance to win a year-long supply of Adidas footwear and merchandise.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.